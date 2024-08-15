NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $4,093,986.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 22,781,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,826. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.