NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 4.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.98. 5,439,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,350,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

