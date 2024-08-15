Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,556. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

