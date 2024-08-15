Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.10

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4381223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

