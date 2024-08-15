Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 1,168,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

