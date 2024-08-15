Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,116,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,910 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMR

Nomura Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of Nomura

The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.