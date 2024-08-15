Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,271 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

