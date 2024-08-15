North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $308.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.89), with a volume of 109278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.87).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.04. The company has a market cap of £418.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15,243.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55,000.00%.

Insider Activity

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,158.63). In other news, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,410.62). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,158.63). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,856 shares of company stock worth $62,877,384. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.