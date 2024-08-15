Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 641.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 119.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.41. The company had a trading volume of 178,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.37 and a 200-day moving average of $457.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $507.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

