NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 9.4%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 354,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,385,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 302,351 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.