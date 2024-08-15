NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 4.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.88. 1,282,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,024,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

