NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.