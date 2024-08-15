Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,587,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 337,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,090. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.