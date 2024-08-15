Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $19,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,300,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,362,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

