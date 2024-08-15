Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.88. 112,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 846,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 667.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 84.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 90,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

