Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 7.4%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.55 and last traded at $92.59. 140,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 996,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

