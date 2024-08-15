Omni Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.83 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Omni Network has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $85.26 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,780,597.56384718 in circulation.

