ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

