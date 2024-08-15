ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,609 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 184,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

