ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1,114.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,064. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.