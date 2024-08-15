ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5,690.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086,875 shares of company stock valued at $534,498,332 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,590. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

