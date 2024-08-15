ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.25. 3,157,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141,412. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

