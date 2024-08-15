ORG Partners LLC Has $136,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 568,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,169. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.