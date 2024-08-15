ORG Partners LLC Invests $128,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $49,804,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after acquiring an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

