ORG Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.03. The company had a trading volume of 129,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,157. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

