ORG Partners LLC Invests $634,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. 36,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,620. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

