ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 24,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

