ORG Partners LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 962.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,642. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

