ORG Partners LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43,990.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BA traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.41. 843,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,758. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

