ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 61,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

