ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 61,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.