ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 6,392,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,255,629. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.