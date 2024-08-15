ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,329 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 525,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,524. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

