ORG Partners LLC Takes $171,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.37. 2,236,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

