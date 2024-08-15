ORG Partners LLC Takes $594,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 6,079,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513,826. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52.

