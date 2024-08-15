ORG Partners LLC Takes $914,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.67. 442,740 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

