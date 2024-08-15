ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,957. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

