ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

