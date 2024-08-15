ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of ORIC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.13. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

