OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 6.9%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.09. 36,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 171,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

