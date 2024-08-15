OSB Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.70 (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 396.42 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.85. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.