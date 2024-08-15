Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

