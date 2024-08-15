Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Zacks reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ OXSQ remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Thursday. 227,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,004. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 247.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

