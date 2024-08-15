Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,627 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

