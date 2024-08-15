Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

COWZ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 1,563,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.