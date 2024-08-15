Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $575.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.