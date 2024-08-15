PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get PACS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Trading Down 0.6 %

PACS opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,510,000.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.