PaLM AI (PALM) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $351,905.93 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.3731926 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $305,548.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

