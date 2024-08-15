Paramount Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 108,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 62,443 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,278,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,607,705. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829,185 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,576 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 225,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

