Parker Harris Sells 1,400 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 559,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $143,719,000 after buying an additional 68,250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 736,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,344,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 185,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

