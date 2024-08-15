Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 2.2%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.97 and last traded at $147.04. 60,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 523,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

